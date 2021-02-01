Sudan: Govt Formation Delayed to February

Khartoum — The Transitional Partners Council (TPC) led by Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan agreed in a meeting yesterday at the Republican Palace on a specific time to complete the formation of the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers, the Legislative Council, and the governors, following significant delays.

The completion date for the formation of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers is February 4, while the completion date for the Legislative Council will take place mid-February.

Sources of Radio Dabanga said that the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) approved the list of cabinet nominations yesterday, which includes four ministers from the National Umma Party.

On the same day, the Civil Forces Association (CFA) announced their withdrawal from the meeting of the Central Council of the FFC. In a press statement they said that current participation of female cabinet nomination stands at only 11 per cent, 6 women out of 59 candidates, and violates the agreed representation of no less than 40 per cent female representation.

Two weeks ago the FFC reported that a new Sudanese government, which will include members of the rebel movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement, would be announced that week. Last week, however, it became clear that the FFC was internally divided about the formation of a new cabinet.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok met with a delegation of the FFC on Sunday to discuss the formation of a new cabinet. He stressed that choosing the new ministers will be subject to the criteria all parties have agreed upon, including fair representation of women.

Parties to the Juba Peace Agreement are also yet to agree on the list of candidates. However, the South Sudanese mediation committee said that a complete consensus has been reached between parties to the Juba Peace Agreement regarding the mechanisms for implementing the agreement.

In statements after yesterday's meeting with El Burhan, the President of the Sovereign Council, Dhieu Mathok, deputy chairman of the South Sudanese mediation committee, added that the parties also agreed on the candidates for the National Committee for the Protection of Civilians. He also said that he had agreed to various committees to carry out arrangements related to the cease fire agreements in Darfur, Blue Nile state, and South Kordofan.

He also said that there is a strong will on all sides to reach a consensus on this issue. He also added that the meeting dealt with the eastern Sudan track and said that there is the need for it to be included in the country's peace process.

