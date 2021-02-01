Ghana: New Appointments to the Leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, to act as Chief of Defence Staff, effective Friday, 5th February 2021, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

This appointment has been made following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on 5th February 2021, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O.B Akwa. The President has expressed his gratitude to him for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation.

President Akufo-Addo has appointed, with effect from Friday, 5th February 2021, Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu to act as Chief of Naval Staff, also pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State. Rear Admiral Yakubu, until his new appointment, was the Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The President will, in due course, in accordance with applicable regulation, appoint a new Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Eugene Arhin

Ag. Director of Communications

Office of the President