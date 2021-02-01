Kenya: CAF Ban a Lesson for FKF Officials

opinion

Last weekend we woke up to the news that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had banned some Kenyan football officials for six months.

The banned officials are Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief executive officer Barry Otieno and Harambee Stars' team manager Ronnie Oyando.

They were also banned from all football-related activities! (We don't know the implications of the latter, but we assume they can be spectators.)

The two gentlemen's crime was funny in the diabolical sense. CAF said: "On the day of the match the general secretary of the Comoros Football Federation came in early to take their Covid-19 tests, and he was met with refusal from the Kenyan national team's management.

They delayed the process for three hours until they finally gave in....The test results arrived just a few minutes before kick-off, during the warm-up, due to the said delay.

The Commissioner did not get the chance to check the results himself as Barry Otieno, the general secretary of the Football Kenya Federation, and Ronny Oyando, the Kenyan team manager disputed the results as soon as they had become aware of them and snatched them from his hands and tore them apart."

There are reports that four Kenyan players had tested positive for coronavirus, but they played all the same. This, of course, was a great risk to the other players.

Otieno has come out openly to doubt the veracity of the CAF accusations against him and argued: "I wish to state that everyone who was present, during the incident, including the Match Commissioner, knows that what has been alleged is not true, that notwithstanding CAF has made a decision and as a member, we will comply with it."

He also warned that Covid -19 protocols may be misused to harass visiting teams and that the said players had tested negative in Nairobi; then tested positive in Comoros and were again negative on landing back in Nairobi! CAF needs to probe this.

But we must remind Barry and Oyando that their action or lack of it on Covid-19 prevention in our league doesn't help matters.

We have urged; pleaded and cajoled them in this column but to no avail! FKF Premier League players were last tested in November, those in the lower-tier haven't tested. So, have officials been tested?