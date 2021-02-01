Ghana: There's an Increased Number of Workplace Covid-19 Outbreaks - - GHS

The spread of COVID-19 at workplaces is increasing across the country, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has disclosed.

To that extent, he has asked the management of all the organizations to ensure that their staff strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus at workplaces.

He added that reduction of staff numbers and the use of ICT facilities to perform official duties virtually could also help to curtail workplace infection of the virus

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye, who was briefing the media in Accra, said active cases continue to rise day by day because people have relaxed on the safety protocols.

He said as of January 25, 2021, the number of people tested was 757,560 of which 63,883 were positive, adding that the death toll has risen to 390.

"Many of the cases are still among the middle and upper age class and are among families and close friends," he hinted.

He disclosed that the majority of the active cases were in the Greater Accra region (51.0%), Ashanti region (12.7%) and the Western region (6.9%) adding that the cases from the Great Accra region are mainly located at the Accra Metropolitan Area and its adjoining districts.

He said currently 10 regions have not recorded any new cases and the 625 new cases recorded were in Greater Accra (539), Ashanti region (15), Eastern region (44), Volta region (10), Upper West region (15) and Central region (two).

He said positive cases detected among people traveling into the country remain a challenge, however, there has been a decline in the positive cases obtained in the last few days at our borders.

He disclosed Covid-19 test in public health facilities is free.

On his part, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwah, the Director-General of Ghana Education Service, said 52,000 staff has been trained under the School Health Education Programme (SHEP) to educate students and ensure the safety of students and teachers following the re-opening of schools in the country.

He urged parents and wards not to panic as strict measures have been put in place to protect students from contracting and spreading the virus adding that his outfit will frequently monitor schools to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols.