Somalia: Militants Killed in Somalia's Southern Region

Somali National Army (SNA) backed by southwestern state forces killed five al-Shabab fighters on Friday in an operation on the outskirts of Dinsor town in the southern region of Bay, an official confirmed.

Ibrahim Aden Ali, SNA's operational commander in Dinsor said the forces launched an attack on a base where the militants were planning attacks against government forces.

"There was a fierce clash between the army and the militants, but we overpowered them, killing five of them including two senior officials," Ali said.

He added that the army is now pursuing the remnants of the militants.

Southern and central regions of Somalia have witnessed clashes between government forces and al-Shabab since the militants were chased out from the capital Mogadishu in August 2011 by the Somali army and African Union forces.