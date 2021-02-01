Gambia: FTJ Says Nothing Can Stop Jammeh From Returning

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the interim party leader of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), has stated that there is no law, power or idea that can hold former President Yahya Jammeh from returning to the country.

He also added that the return of Yahya Jammeh to the country depends on him alone and nobody else.

"He is a citizen of this country and there is no law, power or idea that can hold any citizen of this country not to come back to the country. Former President Jammeh is waiting for the right time to return to the country."

Jatta, former lawmaker for Serrekunda East, speaking in an interview with Pa Nderry of Star FM, further rubbished the suggestion that Jammeh would not be allowed a comeback, saying that there is no one who can stop former President Yahya Jammeh from returning.

"Yahya Jammeh is a citizen of the country and he has every right like anyone else to come back into the country anytime he feels like," Jatta declared.

When asked about whether there is anything holding former President Yahya Jammeh from returning to the country, Hon. Jatta responded that Jammeh's return to the country depends on what made him to leave the country; where he currently is and how he lives there.

"If anyone leaves his or her country; it depends on what makes him or her leave the country; where he or she went to; and how he or she left the country. This will determine how that person will be returning to his or her country,"

According to him, all what he could confirm to the general public is that former President Yahya Jammeh will be returning to the country. However, Mr. Jatta could not specify the date that he would be coming back.

"It should be clear to everyone that there is nothing that can hold Yahya Jammeh from returning to his country. No one has the power to hold him not to return to the country."

He further said that it is a right for every citizen to come back to your country at any time of your choice regardless of what crime he/she might have committed.