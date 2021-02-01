Somalia: In Baidoa, Top AMOSOM Officials Discuss Security Ahead of Elections

30 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Top African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) officials, led by the Deputy Special Representative of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (DSRCC) Simon Mulongo, were in Baidoa on Thursday for meetings on strengthening security and cooperation ahead of upcoming elections in the country.

Mulongo, who was accompanied by AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Augustine Magnus Kailie and AMISOM Deputy Force Commander in Charge of Support and Logistics, Maj. Gen. Gerbi Regassa Kebede, had a meeting with the Southwest State of Somalia President, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed 'Laftagareen' and Southwest State Speaker of Parliament, Said Ali Fiqi.

Their discussions were about ways to improve the capacity of Southwest State police and enhance joint security patrols with AMISOM Formed Police Units during the election period.

"We met with the Speaker of Parliament and his team who are responsible for security. We also met His Excellency the President of Southwest State, with whom we discussed similar matters that will ensure that there is smooth coordination, co-operation and operations in the whole of Southwest State.

We agreed on how Southwest State Police are going to be organized and re-organized for the purposes of enhancing their policing activities," Mulongo said.

"We have also met with the AMISOM police and military component. We discussed issues of re-aligning and harmonizing our activities in the region and in the sector.

Particularly, we looked at how the Formed Police Unit, together with Individual Police Officers, can better collaborate with Somali police to ensure that they strengthen matters of policing, especially as we plan for a secure electoral process in the whole of Southwest State," Mulongo said.

AMISOM Police Commissioner, AIGP Kailie reiterated the importance of working closely with Somali forces to improve security to, during and in the aftermath of the electoral process.

"We came here to harmonize our operations. Elections are approaching, so we have to provide joint security.

The police will be involved, the military will be involved, the civilian component will also be involved. Because of that, we have put modalities in place on how to jointly provide security for the elections," AIGP Kailie said.

Somalia is preparing for crucial national elections, and AMISOM is mandated to provide security during the process in a spirit of consensus and collaboration with the Somali security agencies to ensure the process is secured.

The AMISOM Police Component and the Somali Police Force (SPF) are both part of the National Election Taskforce, the highest security team tasked with securing the elections.

The taskforce will have satellite command centres across the country including Baidoa in Southwest State.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.