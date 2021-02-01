Somalia: Al-Shabaab Releases Manda U.S. Base Attack Video

Al-Shabaab militants released a video displaying the names and faces of five attackers who attacked the US military base in Manda Bay in Lamu county last year.

Three Americans were killed in the attack.

The images of the attackers were displayed in a 55-minutes clip.

In the video, the five attackers are from Kenya, Ethiopia Yemen and Somalia.

The militant said the commander of the operation was from Yemen.

The five attackers were named as Ahmed Al-Muhajir, Moalim Omar Al-Ansari, Abubakar Al-Muhajir and Ali Mohamed Ali.

Last year Al-Shabaab fighters who are affiliated to Al-Qaeda released a 7-minute long video of the attacker of DusitD2 complex in Nairobi in which left more than 20 people dead.

Al-Shabaab group are fighting in Somalia for over a decade to topple the internationally recognised central government and establish Sharia Law based in their own understanding.

Somali national army and African Union forces have liberated many villages from Al-Shabaab including the capital Mogadishu since 2011.

The release of the video comes a fortnight after the US withdrew estimated 700 of its troops from Somalia to the neighbouring countries like Djibouti and Kenya.