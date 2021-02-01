South Africa: SA Records 4,525 More Covid-19 Cases

1 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 1 453 761 COVID-19 cases, with 4 525 new cases identified as of Sunday evening.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 279 200, with 34 076 new tests recorded since the last report on Sunday.

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 299 620, representing a recovery rate of 89%," Mkhize said.

Unfortunately, Mkhize reported 213 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 44 164.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of deaths with 95 deaths, followed by Gauteng with 58, KwaZulu-Natal 23, Mpumalanga 17, Free State and Western Cape eight, and Northern Cape four.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.