Gambia: NPP Launching Amid Covid-19 Pandemic!

29 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Since the first reported case of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, what health experts across the globe have been encouraging and elaborating all this while, is avoiding public gatherings and always adhere to World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health guidelines.

Many believe public gatherings is one of the easiest ways to contract the deadly virus, especially if one comes in contact with the crowds.

This has even led to mass cancellations of public gatherings across the globe. This has also forced many institutions and organisations and event organisers to put on hold some of their planned activities. This is all geared towards limiting the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Following the registration of the National People's Party (NPP) in December 2019, the NPP party is set for a grand launching this weekend. Amid the new deadly variant of covid-19 which is currently making lives miserable for many, is the timing of the grand launching conducive? Not at all! One of our reasons is NPP has a large following and this forthcoming launch would no doubt attract a significant number of people from all regions, some of whom would not adhere to Covid-19 rules and regulations.

Even though many are urging the party leader and fans to make the party launch low key, but how can we especially those who would be attending avoid contact?

We therefore, urge members of NPP to put in place strict measures and adhere to WHO and the Ministry of Health guidelines to contain further spread of this virus.

We should bear in mind that the corona virus has put the world in great worry, confusion and pressure. From its prevailing patterns amid the new variant detected, we can estimate the stress which the health care systems and societies are bearing globally.

Let's not forget that this dreadful pandemic is infecting uncontrolled number of individuals every single hour. Therefore, the major concern of the present hour is to prevent the further global spread of this pandemic, as it has already paralysed businesses and services across the globe.

