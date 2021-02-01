Gambia: Team Rihno Ends Kiang West Triumphant Run in 2nd Division League

29 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Team Rihno on Wednesday ended Kiang West unbeaten run in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two league.

The London Corner based-outfit defeated the Kiang West based-club 3-2 in their week-three fixture played at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium.

Team Rihno drew with Young Africans in their opening league match before losing to Latrikunda United in their second league encounter ahead of their match with Kiang West, who won their two opening league matches.

They scored three goals to end Kiang West unbeaten run in the country's second division league.

Meanwhile, Kiang West netted two goals, which eventually proved to be consolations for them.

Latrikunda United drew goalless with Red Hawks at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Bombada on Wednesday pummeled Serrekunda East Bi 4-1 in their week-three encounter played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to recuperate in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Brikama based-team netted four goals in the game to convalesce in the country's second tier after losing to PSV Wellingara in their last league fixture.

The Serrekunda East based-outfit scored one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation goal for them.

Bombada now gripped 6 points after its resounding 4-1 victory over Serrekunda East Bi.

Meanwhile, Latrikunda United are currently leading the country's second tier standings with 7 points after three league outings.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.