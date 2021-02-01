Gambia: Team Rihno Ends Kiang West Triumphant Run in 2nd Division League

Team Rihno on Wednesday ended Kiang West unbeaten run in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two league.

The London Corner based-outfit defeated the Kiang West based-club 3-2 in their week-three fixture played at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium.

Team Rihno drew with Young Africans in their opening league match before losing to Latrikunda United in their second league encounter ahead of their match with Kiang West, who won their two opening league matches.

They scored three goals to end Kiang West unbeaten run in the country's second division league.

Meanwhile, Kiang West netted two goals, which eventually proved to be consolations for them.

Latrikunda United drew goalless with Red Hawks at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Bombada on Wednesday pummeled Serrekunda East Bi 4-1 in their week-three encounter played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to recuperate in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Brikama based-team netted four goals in the game to convalesce in the country's second tier after losing to PSV Wellingara in their last league fixture.

The Serrekunda East based-outfit scored one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation goal for them.

Bombada now gripped 6 points after its resounding 4-1 victory over Serrekunda East Bi.

Meanwhile, Latrikunda United are currently leading the country's second tier standings with 7 points after three league outings.