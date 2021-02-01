Gambia: Barrow Orders Search for Banta Keita

29 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

President Adama Barrow has instructed security chiefs in a recent briefing to form a task force and intensify the investigations on Banta Keita, the alleged owner of the 7 January drug seizure of 2.9 tonnes of cocaine.

The drug kingpin Keita has been on the run since the historic seizure made by operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency last month.

The security services could not establish if the Gambian-French was either in or outside the country during the interception of the cocaine.

As the manhunt for the drug lord continues, it is claimed that President Barrow wants answers on the whereabouts of Keita.

The government spokesperson on Tuesday told West Coast radio that Barrow is serious about the matter and has instructed security chiefs to do something.

"The Gambia government is very serious about this, following last week's security council briefing with the president, he instructed the security chiefs to come up with a task force to investigate this thing to the fullest, " Sankareh said.

He said: "Beyond that, an international bench warrant was sought by the Gambia government through the courts and it was obtained.

"The Gambia government requested that Interpol also come in and issue a red notice and that was heeded to and that was done."

The Government mouthpiece dismissed claims on a photograph making the rounds on social media suggesting that Banta Keita paid a visit to President Barrow at State House.

He described the allegations as false saying the man in the photo is a brother to the Managing Director of GACH Abubacarr Jawara who stood side by side with the brother at State House while unveiling an NPP T-Shirt to the president.

Sankareh also refuted allegations that due to the closeness of Banta Keita to President Barrow, the lead investigator in the ongoing investigation in the cocaine case was dismissed.

He insisted that no one from the Drug Law Enforcement Agency has been dismissed.

He emphasized that the historic seizure was solely done by Gambian narcotic agents.

Meanwhile Sheriff Njie, a supposed contact person, is in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.