Gambian Trio Guides Sheikh Jamal to Big Win

29 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Three Gambian international players (striker Pa Omar Jobe, attackers Suleiman Sillah and Solomon Kanform) guided their Bangladeshi Side Sheikh Jamal to a 6-0 home win over Arambagh in their week-fourth fixtures of the Bangladesh Premier League played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday.

Former Real de Banjul striker, Pa Omar Jobe became the hero of the game after scoring four goals, while two former Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) players Suleiman Sillah scored two goals. Team leader Solomon Kanform assisted two of Pa Omar Jobe goals.

22-year-old striker, Jobe scored his goals in the 14th, 60th, 62nd and dying minutes of the game to help his side secure an easily win against the struggling Arambagh side.

The Yundum-born player has now scored five goals in three matches for the Dhanmondi-based club.

Compatriot Sulahman Sillah (23) scored the other two goals in the 18 and 35 minutes respectively to make it a whopping 6-0 score-line for coach Shafiqul Islam Manik's side.

Sillah who was making his debut for sheikh Jamal in the Premier League has now scored two goals so far.

Sheikh Jamal team Captain Solomon Kanform (22) has continued with his fine form for the Yellow Fear side after providing two of Pa Omar Jobe's goals.

Abuko-born attacking midfielder Kanform has now provided three assists and scored one in three matches for Sheikh Jamal.

The win has now moved Sheikh Jamal to fourth position with 9 points after three matches (with a game-in-hand), while Arambagh are yet to collect a point in the league after four games.

