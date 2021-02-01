South Africa: Hectic Schedule for Team Motsepe in Coming Days

30 January 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

They two will be in Cameroon this week for the CHAN finals where they will intensify their campaign for the CAF Presidency before heading to Qatar to attend the FIFA Club World Championships where both have been invited.

They will watch the semi-finals on 7-8 February and the final on 11 February. The championships will also be attended by a number of African FA Presidents, making it an ideal place to further interact and sell their agenda for African football.

Al Ahly, the Egyptian and African champions coached by South African Pitso Mosimane is among the teams that will compete at the annual tournament while former SAFA CEO, Russell Paul is the COO of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup organising committee.

Team Motsepe is expected to traverse the width and breadth of African continent in coming weeks in a bid to reach as many voters as possible.

