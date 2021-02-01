Uganda: Museveni Blames His Loss in Buganda On Land Theft

President Museveni has blamed corruption and land grabbing for his ruling party's defeat in Buganda Sub-region in the General Election.

The president made the remarks during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party parliamentary caucus at Kololo Independence Grounds on Saturday.

The deputy chairperson of the caucus, Mr Solomon Silwany, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the President said he would not tolerate land grabbing and corruption in his next term in office which starts in May and ends in 2026.

"He also talked about corruption which he said is fuelling land grabbing," Mr Silwany said.

According to Mr Silwany, the President also said he would address the issue of low household incomes and stop charging parents for uniform and lunch fees in Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools.

"He said Universal Primary Education will be totally free in his next term of office," Mr Silwany said.

The First Lady and the Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, told the ruling party MPs that the scientists were still studying the safety of the students and the time when schools should be reopened.

All learning institutions were closed in March in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Candidate classes and finalists were later allowed to resume in October 2020.

Mr Museveni, according to sources, spoke for less than 30 minutes and left the meeting contrary to what many legislators expected.

The legislators thought that they would have an open discussion with the President on the elections.

Mr Silwany said they would soon organise another meeting for MPs to have a discussion with the President on last month's elections.

Last week, the Government Chief Whip, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, also said the Saturday meeting was an opportunity for the MPs to discuss the party performance in the concluded elections.

At least 169 NRM legislators, including Vice President Edward Ssekandi lost their seats.