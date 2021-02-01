Rwanda: Chronically Ill Rwandans Speak Out On Prioritising Them for Covid Vaccine

If things go as anticipated, the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine will be in Rwanda in a matter of weeks.

According to Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the country has placed its order and is not only ready to receive the first batch of vaccine doses but is also ready to immediately begin the vaccination exercise.

This month or March, the vaccine may reach the country, and the first phase is expected to benefit people at high risk of the virus for example front-line workers in healthcare and people above 65.

Others to benefit are those whose immunity can be easily compromised like those with cancer, diabetes, HIV and other serious diseases.

The New Times Spoke to some people that are living with chronic diseases, to find out if they are ready to get the vaccine once it comes to the country.

Sylvie Muneza, a 49-year-old who lives with HIV told The New Times that she is ready to be vaccinated, but noted that there may be need for efforts to sensitize people, for example, those living up-country.

Muneza is also the chairperson of the Rwanda Network for People Living with HIV.

"When they told us that they are going to avail the Covid-19 vaccine, and that they will give priority to us in the vaccination exercise, it was something that we were pleased about. We know RBC and the Ministry of Health medics have fully vetted the vaccine and found that it is not bad for us," she said.

She called for effort to sensitise rural areas of the country, saying that people there may have negative perceptions about the vaccine.

"We ask government to assist us so we can work together to reach out to people and sensitise them, and call upon them to go for the vaccination in big numbers," she said.

Philippa Kibugu-Decuir, a breast cancer survivor and the Founder of Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa (BCIEA) also had similar thoughts about vaccination.

"I believe in science. I would rather have the vaccine than not have it," she said.

"Vaccines have protected people from so many diseases. I think it is a wonderful idea, and I really applaud the government to be doing it," she said, adding that she will be doing some advocacy, calling upon people to take the vaccine.

"Usually my organization has been using the slogan 'Ikunde, Isuzumishe, Ivuze' (meaning love yourself, go for screening, and go for medication), but I think I will be adding 'Ikingize' (meaning go for vaccination) during the time of Covid-19," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Francois Gishoma, a 72-year-old diabetes patient who spoke to this newspaper also expressed readiness to get vaccinated.

"For us, we are ready to get that vaccine, and we hope it comes quickly," he said.

Though people like Gishoma are thinking positively about the vaccine, there are some people who may be thinking otherwise.

Etienne Uwingabire the Director of the Rwanda Diabetes Association said in an exclusive interview that he was recently engaging with one diabetes patient who showcased fears about the vaccine,

"Such perceptions can't fail to come up. For example, there are people out there who call themselves prophets and they tell people that the vaccine is not good. But we are telling people that they shouldn't just be picking information from the road," he said.

"If the government of Rwanda allows a vaccine to be used in the country, it is for the good of Rwandans, not for their bad," he said.