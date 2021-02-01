Rwandan Heroes Celebrated Virtually

Rwandans will on Monday, February 1, mark Heroes Day, an annual event organized to pay tribute to the people who exemplified and defended the highest values of patriotism and sacrifice for the wellbeing of the country and its citizens.

On the same day, heroic values including proven integrity, patriotism and sacrifice, acts of bravery, setting a good example, truthfulness, and love for others are celebrated.

According to officials, unlike previously, celebrations will this year be held virtually and discussions are expected to focus on the theme, "Our Heroism, our Dignity."

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, on Sunday, January 31, Deo Nkusi, Executive Secretary of the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honor, (CHENO), noted that the move was inspired by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the country continues to grapple with.

"It is going to be a unique Heroes Day. All celebrations will be held virtually to curb the spread of the virus," he added, "Most ceremonies will not be happening as it has been in the previous celebrations because we are prioritizing safety of all Rwandans."

The final resting place of Maj Gen Fred Gisa Rwigema at the National Heroes' Mausoleum in Remera. Rwigema is in the Imanzi category which is the highest decoration of honor for national heroes. / Photo: Village Urugwiro

Events like laying wreath at the National Heroes' Mausoleum, normally officiated by President Paul Kagame and the finals of the popular Heroes Cup as well as the live concert have been cancelled.

Nkusi however reminded Rwandans to portray the same values in the current battle against the pandemic at those demonstrated by different national heroes that are being celebrated.

"This is another battle whose victory lies in the hands of all Rwandans. While we celebrate national heroes, we should at the same time feel encouraged to embrace the same values in the fight against the pandemic."

He also revealed that the majority of Rwanda embassies abroad have organized their respective ceremonies in line with the Covid-19 protocols.

"Celebrations will not be compromised in any way. The only change is that we have transitioned online to further protect Rwandans. Majority of the embassies have also transitioned to online."

Rwanda has progressively identified brave men and women who have loyally and exceptionally served their country in different capacities and whose deeds inspired many across generations.

National heroes being celebrated are in three categories: Imanzi, Imena, and Ingenzi.

The Imanzi category, the highest order, features people who registered utmost achievements at the expense of everything, including their own lives.

They include Maj Gen Fred Rwigema, who died on the frontline the day after the launch of the country's armed liberation struggle in October 1990, and the 'Unknown Soldier', who represents all the men and women in uniform who lost their lives during the campaign to liberate the country.

Speaking to The New Times, Colonel Happy Ruvusha, a close aide to late Rwigema described Heroes Day as the day that Rwandans should feel the pride of upholding the legacy left behind.

"The Hero's Day reminds us to continue the legacy of what those heroes strived for. That we should keep the legacy that has taken the lives of those we remember. That is what the day reminds us," he said.

Ruvusha, who also serves as the RDF Regional Reserve Force Commander (Western Province) shared a 'glimpse' of what it felt like serving with late Rwigema.

"First, he loved his subordinates and he always pleaded with us to return back home (Rwanda). We took that example from him, saying we are with a man who will take us home. Unfortunately, we did not spend a lot of time with him in Rwanda, but his role was paramount as he had a hand in all the operations." He added.

The Imena category comprises people whose track record includes extraordinary acts for the country and were characterised by utmost sacrifice.

This category includes King Mutara III Rudahigwa, Michel Rwagasana (special adviser to late King Rudahigwa), and Agathe Uwilingiyimana, the female prime minister who was slain by genocidal government forces within just hours of the start of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Others in this category include Félicité Niyitegeka, a Catholic nun who offered shelter to fleeing Tutsi during Genocide only to be killed by the Interahamwe militia alongside the people who she had hid in her house at a parish in Rubavu District; and the Nyange Secondary School students, whose school was attacked by the remnants of the genocidal forces and Interahamwe militia on March 18, 1997 (six of the students were killed on that fateful night).

Phanuel Sindayiheba, one of the surviving Nyange Heroes, called upon the public to uphold unity as the country celebrates the national heroes.

Sindayiheba explained that what heroes went through might be a sad story but what matters today are the lessons from it.

The Ingenzi category comprises living heroes but their list is yet to be published and according to local media reports, the Chancellery has submitted names of 70 candidates for this decoration who are subject to cabinet approval.

