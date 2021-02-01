Somalia: International Community Reps Meet Farmaajo Over Polls Impasse

Somalia's international partners have arrived at the villa Somalia for talks with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and federal government officials.

The international community who arrived at the Presidential Palace did not include US Ambassador Yamamoto, as US diplomats were not allowed to leave Mogadishu airport.

Ambassador Yamamoto has previously met with government officials, state officials and candidates at Mogadishu Airport and the US Embassy.

According to sources representatives of the international community are putting pressure on President Farmajo to accept the list of members of the electoral commission recently appointed by the leaders of Jubbaland and Puntland

The international community, led by the United Nations envoy to Somalia James Swan is working to end the electoral impasse.