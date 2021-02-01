Rwanda Knocked Out of CHAN 2020 Tourney

The national football team, Amavubi was eliminated from the CHAN 2020 tournament after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Guinea on Sunday, January 31 in Cameroon.

Amavubi started the match slowly but got an opportunity to make their mark after Guinea midfielder Mory Kante was given a red card in the 15th minute for a dangerous foul on Captain Jacques Tuyisenge who got injured from the foul and was substituted by Ernest Sugira.

The national side failed to utilize their one man advantage and could not manage to string passes together as the first half ended 0-0.

It got worse for Amavubi in the second half when goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera was sent off in the 58th minute for fouling Guinea striker Yakhouba Barry outside the 18-yard box. However, replays showed that Kwizera didn't touch the striker.

The West African side scored from the resultant free-kick through Morlaye Sylla.

Amavubi pushed forward for an equaliser but failed to put away the chances they got including one where Sugira's tap in hit the post.

Guinea will now face Mali in Douala on Wednesday in what should be an exciting West African derby.

