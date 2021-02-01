Rwanda Knocked Out of CHAN 2020 Tourney

1 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team, Amavubi was eliminated from the CHAN 2020 tournament after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Guinea on Sunday, January 31 in Cameroon.

Amavubi started the match slowly but got an opportunity to make their mark after Guinea midfielder Mory Kante was given a red card in the 15th minute for a dangerous foul on Captain Jacques Tuyisenge who got injured from the foul and was substituted by Ernest Sugira.

The national side failed to utilize their one man advantage and could not manage to string passes together as the first half ended 0-0.

It got worse for Amavubi in the second half when goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera was sent off in the 58th minute for fouling Guinea striker Yakhouba Barry outside the 18-yard box. However, replays showed that Kwizera didn't touch the striker.

The West African side scored from the resultant free-kick through Morlaye Sylla.

Amavubi pushed forward for an equaliser but failed to put away the chances they got including one where Sugira's tap in hit the post.

Guinea will now face Mali in Douala on Wednesday in what should be an exciting West African derby.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.