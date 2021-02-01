Somalia: Farmaajo Pledges a Free & Fair Election in Meeting With International Community Reps

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has held talks representatives of the international community in Mogadishu on Saturday and shared the government's commitment to holding transparent elections.

In a statement issued by the Villa Somalia the president reported on the progress made in the electoral process, beginning with the political agreement between the Federal Government and the regional State Governments, the approval of the procedures and laws governing the elections.

"As part of our efforts on the Sept. 17 elections agreement, I will have a 3 days consultative forum with FMS Leadership in Samareeb from 1st to 3rd Feb 2021," President Farmaajo said in a tweet.

"On 5th Feb, I will address the two Houses of Federal Parliament on our national progress especially on Federal elections,"

Farmaajo, commended the Government's efforts to ensure the conduct of the elections, and stressed the need to move forward with plans to implement the elections.

The International Community Representatives commended the steps taken to implement the electoral process, and expressed their support for the Somali people and government in their efforts to hold inclusive elections.

On Wednesday Jubaland and Puntland appointed an electoral commissions and called on a meeting be convened between the leaders of the FG and FMS.

The government did not comment on the calls of the two regional states leaders but said the appointment of the regional electoral commissions was unlawful and inconsistent with the September 17 agreement between FG and FMS.