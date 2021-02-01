Nigeria: Kaduna - Traders Laud NGOs Over Hand Washing Facilities

1 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Leader of Sabon Tasha Market in Kaduna Metropolis, Bitrus Baba, has commended Aid Foundation and Wateraid for installing hand washing facilities in markets and other public places in the state.

Baba and some traders gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

According to them, the gesture has reinforced the habit of regular hand washing in markets and public places as an effective strategy for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

They said the no-touch and user-friendly hand washing facilities were accessible to all, including children and persons with disabilities.

NAN further reports that the facilities were also installed in churches, mosques, schools, hospitals and other high density areas in the 14 local government areas of the state.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.