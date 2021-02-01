Nigeria: Kaduna - Traders Laud NGOs Over Hand Washing Facilities

The Leader of Sabon Tasha Market in Kaduna Metropolis, Bitrus Baba, has commended Aid Foundation and Wateraid for installing hand washing facilities in markets and other public places in the state.

Baba and some traders gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

According to them, the gesture has reinforced the habit of regular hand washing in markets and public places as an effective strategy for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

They said the no-touch and user-friendly hand washing facilities were accessible to all, including children and persons with disabilities.

NAN further reports that the facilities were also installed in churches, mosques, schools, hospitals and other high density areas in the 14 local government areas of the state.

NAN