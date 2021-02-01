South Africa: Eskom's Proposed New Tariff Structure and the Catch-22 of Generating Enough Revenue As Consumers Go Off-Grid

31 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Stanley Semelane

Renewables are not always available, so even as more and more Eskom customers go partially off-grid and generate their own power, they will always rely on the utility during power deficits. This means that utilities must always generate power even though it might not be consumed when self-generating customers are able to self-supply.

Subsequent to a court order, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has decided to allow Eskom to recover R6-billion from electricity consumers. While this is legally correct, the dire economic conditions stemming from Covid-19 means options available for accessing electricity outside Eskom should be unpacked.

Our options are limited. Firstly, consumers can decide to go completely off-grid, this means that they can opt to generate their own electricity and not rely on Eskom or the local municipality. The initial investment to do so is costly, but there is a return on investment.

Generally, the off-grid systems are more complex due to the short life span of batteries - normally three to five years for lead-acid and five to 10 years for lithium batteries. The variable nature of renewable energy technologies shortfall that I indicated in my article last week would still be a major challenge...

