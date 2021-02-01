Gambia: The Minister of Finance and Accountant General Should Listen to the Pensioners

30 January 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Pensioners say that information circulating is that the authorities want to make it a condition for them to receive their small pension entitlements from the Bank. They argue that if that is true, the Minister and the Accountant General should know that they are receiving pittance and cannot afford to open bank accounts or pay bank charges. They are asking Government not to make it mandatory for pensioners to go to the Bank to receive monies because of the low income they are receiving.

The Minister of Finance and the Accountant General should call for a meeting with the pensioners to find out their grievances and clear doubts regarding the information conveyed to them. Those who are the most disadvantaged should not be subjected to more hardship because of bureaucratic expediency.

There is likeliness that many pensioners would prefer not to go to a bank to open up savings account. Hence Government should develop a scheme whereby monies could reach pensioners at their place of residence or in places close to them.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.