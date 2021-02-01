Cameroon: Polio Eradication - Understanding Why Vaccination Must Continue

31 January 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Though Cameroon was declared wild poliomyelitis-free on June 18, 2020, surveillance and immunisation efforts must be stepped up because two other polio types are yet to be eliminated.

The good news of Cameroon's recent certification by the World Health Organisation, WHO as a poliomyelitis-free nation risks being drowned by the need to continue vaccinating children aged below five years. This is more so because only the wild polio virus type has been eradicated. With two other types still lurking in dirty water. And from time to time succeed in finding host in bodies of vulnerable children, explains Zenabou Simpore, Polio Coordinator, United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF Cameroon.

"We have so far had 10 cases of polio since the beginning of 2020, but they were not the wild type," Zenabou points out. "Volunteers carry out epidemiological surveillance by collecting samples that are regularly tested in our laboratory," she continues. "They are two types of surveillance - on humans by collecting samples of children's faeces, and on the environment by collecting biological samples of water from streams where runoff household waste is emptied and people have a tendency to excrete," she explains.

"If the water contains the environmental polio type and an unvaccinated child's mouth comes in contact with it, then the virus will be transmitted to the child. The most protected child is one who has received the most vaccines against polio. A child who is vaccinated today can still be vaccinated the following day against polio. There is no overdose," Zenabou underscores.

"Children must regularly wash their hands and avoid dirty water in order to avoid contamination. When a single child is detected with polio in any country, the whole world cannot be said to be free from it because the situation is capable of resulting in an epidemic," she warns.

It is for this reason that the routine vaccination of children against polio continues in health facilities in the country. Also, local polio vaccination campaigns will be organised in six of Cameroon's 10 administrative regions from September 18-20, 2020 and October 9-11, 2020. The regions concerned are the Far North, North, Adamawa, East, Centre and Littoral.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.