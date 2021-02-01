Somalia: UN Urges Somali Leaders to End Impasse As Farmaajo Convenes National Meeting Over Polls

The United Nations has supported the decision by Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo to convene a meeting with the federal government and the federal member's states.

In a Twitter post, the United Nations Mission to Somalia urged the leaders to reach an agreement over the stakeholders to iron out differences over the electoral process.

"The United Nations in Somalia welcomes president Farmaajo's leadership convening Federal Government-Federal Members State forum in Dhusamareb and urges Somali leaders to reach agreement in a spirit of compromise on the rapid implementation of the 17 September electoral model,"

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has held talks with the representative of the international community on Saturday over the political stalemate.

The President called for a three days consultative forum with FMS Leadership in Dhusamareeb from February 1 to 3rd February.

The meeting between the representative of the international and President Farmaajo came two days after Jubbaland and Puntland appointed their electoral committees.

UN head in Somalia James Swan has been holding talks with the leaders the Federal Member States including Jubaland and Puntland to drop their conditions and participate in the elections.