Somalia: Tight Security in Dhusamareb Ahead of National Meeting Over Polls

Security in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug state has been beefed up ahead of the upcoming federal member states leadership forum.

Security forces are conducting searches on the vehicles at various checkpoints to preempt possible threats from the armed group al Shabaab.

Galmudug officials who were in Mogadishu the past weeks including Galmudug state information minister Ahmed Shire Falagle have returned back to Dhusamareb on Sunday.

A delegation from the federal government is expected to arrive in Galmudug in the next hours.

On Saturday President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said he will be meeting all stakeholders in Dhusamareb in the next three days starting from Monday.