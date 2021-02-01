Zimbabwe: Zim Players Moyo, Chimwemwe Join Zambian Side Nkana FC

1 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE international defender Kelvin Moyo and Warriors right back Gilroy Chimwemwe have joined struggling Zambia champions Nkana FC.

Moyo seeks to revive his career after recently parting ways with South African side Chippa United.

Moyo has been unattached since being offloaded by Chippa together with his twin brother Elvis four months ago.

Earlier last month, Moyo tried his luck at Tanzania champions Simba SC, but did not make the grade after a trial stint before the club opted to sign Highlanders and Warriors rock defender Peter Muduhwa, who joined them on loan last week.

The 27-year-old Moyo is expected to strengthen the Nkana's squad as they seek to retain their title despite a poor start to the season.

Nkana, who are coached by former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu confirmed Moyo's arrival in a statement on their social media accounts.

"Kelvin Moyo has joined Nkana FC from South African side Chippa United FC. Join us in congratulating and welcoming the Zimbabwean international central defender to Kalampa," Nkana posted on their Facebook page.

Nkana has picked four wins, two draws, and six losses in their opening 12 league games.

This has left them in the relegation zone where they sit on 16th position with a paltry 14 points on their tally.

At his new club, he joins compatriots, Warriors defender Jimmy Dzingai and goalkeeper Talbert Shumba who are already established at the club.

Nkana, the reigning Zambian champions are also in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup second preliminary round where they will play Tihad Casablanca of Morocco over two legs in February for a place in the group stage of Africa's second tier competition.

Meanwhile, Chimwemwe has also joined Nkana from Buildcon.

"Join us in welcoming Gilroy Chimwemwe who has joined Kalampa from Buildcon FC. Kalampa family make the Zimbabwean international right back feel at home," said Nkana after earlier confirming Moyo's arrival.

Zimbabwean players have been flocking to Tanzania and neighbouring Zambia in search of better remuneration.

The number of players leaving the country has also increased recently due to the continued suspension of football activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

