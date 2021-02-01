South Africa: Poor Refereeing Decisions Continue to Steal Spotlight From the Actual Football in the PSL

analysis

Questionable decisions by match officials during DStv Premiership games have seen South Africa's football federation, which manages referees, dish out punishment to the transgressors as it seeks to arrest a worrying pattern.

Orlando Pirates won their third Soweto derby match on the trot, securing a crucial DStv Premiership three points in the process. However, as has been the norm this season, the spotlight once again fell on refereeing decisions.

Luxolo Badi was the man in the middle at a slippery and water-logged Orlando Stadium, where the Buccaneers ran out 2-1 winners over Kaizer Chiefs.

Badi, assisted by Emmanuel de Sani and Elphas Sitole, dismissed Pirates' appeal for a penalty in the 70th minute after Njabulo Blom pulled back Vincent Pule in the box. At that point, the Bucs were leading 1-0.

Teko Modise, former Bafana Bafana midfielder, turned SuperSport pundit, was one of many people to speak out on the referee's contentious decision.

"Pule turns the opponent, and now [Blom] comes from a different angle, and he's pulling him down. Even if he didn't pull him down, his hands are all over Pule. So that's a clear penalty," said Modise after the game.

This latest controversy comes not long after...