Sudan: RSF 'Peace Shield Forces' Arrive in South Darfur

Nyala — A significant contingent of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries have arrived in South Darfur as "Peace Shield Forces" to maintain peace and to restore stability after the renewed deadly tribal disputes in West and South Darfur.

The acting Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Hamid Al-Tigani Hanoun, in a statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) asserted that "the force that arrived in the state is a strong boost to the peace process and the protection of civilians." He explained that that its mission is specific and "to enforce the law".

The RSF Commander for the South Darfur Sector, Brig Abdulrahman Gumaa, said that the mission of the is "peacekeeping and rapid intervention to end tribal disputes".

He said that "the reinforcements that arrived yesterday will work under the directives of the South Darfur security committee and operate jointly with other military forces." He added that "the force is a great support to the war effort of the forces deployed to protect civilians".

Attacks

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, more than 200 people were killed and 240 injured as a result of attacks on El Geneina and El Tawil village this week in South Darfur, according to Sudan's Ministry of Health and Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). In the attack on El Tawil village by Rizeigat gunmen, 56 people were killed and 42 were injured.

Reportedly, about 100,000 people were displaced when large groups of gunmen attacked a number of districts of El Geneina and the two Kerending camps for displaced people on Saturday and Sunday. 60,000 of them sought refuge in schools and government buildings in central El Geneina, while 40,000 others fled to neighbouring villages.