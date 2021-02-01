Sudan: Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Received By Emir of Qatar

Doha — The Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', was received by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at his Diwan (guest house) in Doha today. Hemeti's delegation also included Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin and the director of Sudan's General Intelligence Service, Lt Gen Jamal Abdelmajeed.

In addition to the general developments in Sudan, the meeting discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways and means of boosting them further in all fields, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

The meeting also tackled regional and international developments, especially the situation on the Sudanese-Ethiopian border. Hemeti highlighted the importance of coordination between the two countries at regional and international forums on all issues of mutual concern.

He briefed the Emir on the progress of implementation of the Sudanese peace agreement, and commending in the efforts of Qatar "for its assistance in realising peace in Sudan, especially in Darfur".

He also expressed thanks to the Emir for the generous support extended by his country for flood-affected people in Sudan last year, as well as its efforts for assisting Sudan to ward off the Corona pandemic.

Yesterday, Hemeti and his delegation met with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Thani to discuss strategic relations between Sudan and Qatar, and ways to consolidate the cooperation between the two countries.

In a press statement via SUNA following the meeting, Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin said that the meeting dealt with all the common issues between the two countries as well as the situation in Sudan, based on the change that has taken place after the December 2018 revolution.

The meeting also dealt with developments relating to the issue of the border with Ethiopia, as well as the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and Sudan's position on the two issues.

Hemeti and his delegation arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday on an official visit. He was received upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by the Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, the Director of Ceremonies for the Qatar administration, Ibrahim Fakhru, and the Sudanese Charge Affaires to Qatar, Salwa Awad Bashir.