Africa: Sudan TCS Member Concludes Visit to South Africa and Kenya

31 January 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tchwane / Nairobi / Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Mohamed El Taayshi, returned to Sudan on Friday following a three-day official visit to South Africa and Kenya .Press statements via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) say that the visits to both countries aimed at discussing developments in Sudan, especially, the borders issues with neighbouring Ethiopia and Sudan's vision on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The minister's first stop was in South Africa during where he met the President Cyril Ramaphosa was is also outgoing chairman of the 2020 African Union session.

The statement says that Ramaphosa will be succeeded as AU chairman by the President of the Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

Summit

SUNA reports that Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will participate in the 34th regular preparatory meeting of the heads of state and government of the African Union, which will be held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa from February 6 to 7 in cooperation with the leaders of economic and regional groups on the continent.

