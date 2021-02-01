South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Health Calls for Upgrading of Infrastructure and and Other Resources At Tembisa Tertiary Hospital

document

The Portfolio Committee on Health undertook an oversight visit at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in the Gauteng Province yesterday following the report released recently by the Health Ombudsman, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, on the care and death of Mr Shonisani Lethole who died at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

The Chairperson of the committee, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the committee visited the hospital following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 to check its state of readiness for Covid-19. He said the committee was happy with the hospital's preparedness for the pandemic at the time.

The committee noted from its yesterday's oversight visit at the hospital that Ekurhuleni is a big metro that serves a large population of South Africans, and based on that, Dr Dhlomo said: "We must support the 2012 decision to make the hospital a tertiary hospital. The resources in terms of infrastructure, staffing, equipment that needed to be upgraded in order to meet the new grade were not upgraded and they need to be upgraded as the starting point to resolve problems at the hospital."

The committee also noted poor record keeping at the hospital and told the hospital management that poor record keeping cannot be defended at any stage. It said clinical record keeping has to be kept properly for proper handover and proper management of patients. Furthermore, it said management and supervision of junior healthcare professionals must be strengthened and gaps need to be adequately addressed.

Dr Dhlomo said this oversight will assist the committee to prepare itself for the upcoming meeting with the Gauteng MEC for Health which is scheduled to take place next week on the 3 February. According to Dr Dhlomo the issue of Tembisa Hospital and the report of the Ombudsman may be one of the issues that members of the committee may raise.

Dr Dhlomo said: "We have to continue to adhere to what the department has pronounced on, the non-negotiables in health are like that and cannot be turned into negotiables. Some of the issues are covered in the presidential health compact and that must be seen to be done and followed by the department. We will hold the department on things that it pronounced on, and that it should really adhere to."