Sudan: Friends of Sudan to Promote Investment, Debt Relief

31 January 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A virtual meeting, convened by Germany of the Friends of Sudan group, which includes the USA, France, Germany, Britain, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt. as well as international institutions, was held on Thursday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sudan's Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omar Manis, and Ambassador, Philip Ackerman, Director-General for Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East at the German Foreign Ministry, and attended by more than 25 countries and international institutions.

Manis briefed the meeting on the political developments in the country including the implementation of the peace agreement, while, Sudan's Finance Minister Heba Mohammed explained the country's 2021 Budget and the reforms being implemented by the government to realise economic stability. The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

The participants affirmed their support to Sudan to realise economic stability and backed-up the government's efforts to implement 2021 Budget.The meeting also, discussed the preparations for holding a Paris Conference on Sudan scheduled for May 17, which aims to encourage public and private international investment in Sudan after its removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The meeting also discussed with public creditors, ways for a coordinated treatment of Sudan's debt which amounts more than $65 billion.

