Africa: President Ramaphosa to Open Investing in African Mining Indaba

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver opening remarks at the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba.

The Indaba which is held virtually this year, will broadcast a pre-recorded address by the President on Tuesday, 02 February 2021. The virtual programme will start at 12h00.

Hosted under the theme "Resilience & Regrowth: Adopting the New Mindset for African Mining", the Indaba will hear from guest speakers His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, His Excellency Julius Maado Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Republic of Botswana.

The President's address will set out South Africa's progress in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlight opportunities for international investment and the critical role of the mining industry in rebooting the economy.

Media wishing to cover the Investing in African Mining Indaba are encouraged to register at: https://miningindaba.com/Page/registration-options