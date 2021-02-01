South Africa: Sibongile Khumalo - a True Diva Departs the Stage for the Last Time

31 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By J Brooks Spector

In this dreadful season of global dying and the loss of so many here and elsewhere, the passing of musician Sibongile Khumalo last week has been especially painful. Yes, of course, every loss diminishes us, just as John Donne taught us, but Sibongile was special, even unique, and she touched so many in her time among us. And at 63, her time among us ended too soon. She had much more to give -- as a musician, as an educator, as a preserver of traditions -- and as a person.

My wife Ruth and I both knew her over many decades, although she had known her even longer than I had. Their acquaintance reached back to a time when Sibongile was barely a teenager and Ruth was in the early stages of her own music educator career.

In those days, of course, concert venues were almost always closed to black South Africans, and so people like Ruth's parents (and Sibongile's, for that matter) would organise private home recitals and soirees whenever it was possible.

Ruth's father had been well acquainted with Sibongile's father,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

