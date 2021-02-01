Zimbabwe: Minister Relives Covid-19 Near-Death Experience

1 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

The Mashonaland West provincial minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has a tale to tell after surviving the deadly Covid-19.

She was diagnosed Covid-19 positive mid-November, went into self-isolation before her condition deteriorated and was rushed to a Harare private hospital for treatment.

Luckily, she survived!

The minister made her first official public appearance last Friday following a lengthy lay-back as she recuperated at home.

Narrated Mliswa-Chikoka; "I want to talk about Covid-19 as a survivor. What l can tell you is that this disease is painful. Being asthmatic l had difficulties in breathing and thought it was one of those days. I used my inhaler but my condition worsened."

Mliswa-Chikoka, who is sister to outspoken Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa, said she was whisked to Harare for specialist treatment while on oxygen and was starring death.

"The journey from Chinhoyi to Harare was a dice with death. I kept telling myself 'l am dying'. There came a time l became so breathless l wanted to give up. I am lucky to be alive to tell this tale," she said.

Asked where and when she could have contracted the viral disease, Mliswa-Chikoka responded; "Where? I don't even know, but l was very careful and kept myself well. I was shocked to have gotten infected although everyone else around me, including my children, no-one got Covid-19."

She said asymptomatic patients were super-spreaders of Covid-19 while mourners at funeral wakes were the most susceptible to the pandemic.

Mliswa-Chikoka urged people to adhere to set World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols that include wearing face masks, hand sanitising, physical distancing and staying home.

She also called on those who suspect they have Covid-19 to get tested.

"Covid-19 is now a way of life and the pandemic is not going to be eradicated anytime soon, therefore, people had to rely on preventing contracting it as there is no vaccine yet with proven 100% efficacy," opined Mliswa-Chikoka.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.