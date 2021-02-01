Zimbabwe: Zim Wary of SA Covid-19 Variant

1 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporters

Zimbabwe is checking whether the more infectious South African variant of Covid-19 is already circulating in the country while it works with the World Health Organisation on buying approved vaccines and looks at establishing a standard "home kit" to distribute to the large majority of Covid-19 patients.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has already set aside US$100 million to buy Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate at least 60 percent of the population.

Last week Deputy Director of Laboratory Services in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Raiva Simbi said there was a suspicion that the South African variant is already circulating in Zimbabwe.

"Yes we acknowledge that there is a new strain which is circulating in our population, but there is no evidence which showed that there is this strain in terms of laboratory confirmed tests," he said.

Acting President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga last week said that genetic testing of samples was being done to identify any variants that might be in Zimbabwe.

Covid-19 is an RNA virus with around 30 000 base pairs in its genetic blueprint, and being an RNA virus mutations will be common.

Acting Health Permanent Secretary Dr Robert Mudyirandima has been concerned about different treatments being tried and wants a recommended Covid-19 treatment kit to minimise confusion.

"It is a good suggestion and it is an issue of concern which we have been discussing in the Ministry of Health and Child Care that people are being treated left right and centre.

"Currently there is no world-agreed treatment for Covid-19 so lots of things are being said, but at this point in time we may need to come up with what we say is a Covid-19 treatment kit that can be given to all those that we are sending home in addition to the preventive measures."

There have been a lot of suggested Covid-19 treatment kits that include drugs such as azithromycin while some suggested packages include homemade concoctions and traditional herbal remedies.

Recently, the Medical and Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe warned in a statement against claims by some people that they can treat the virus.

The Council also warned practitioners against taking advantage of the sick and desperate members of the public.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.