Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - 15-Year-Old Releases Motivational Track

Arts Correspondent

Upcoming musician Samantha Tanatswa Mundoringisa (15) has said she is excited about the release of her debut single, "Don't Worry" which she said was about hope and love during the difficult times of Covid-19.

Tanatswa roped in Betty Makaya whom she collaborated with and impacted her studio knowledge to the teenager.

The song was produced by Elcee Gweja from MGF records and the video is in the pipeline.

In an interview, Tanatswa said she saw it fit to release the song and was optimistic that the track will impact positively on people's lives.

"It's more of an inspirational song to the world," she said. "It basically covers anyone who is worried or stressed about their tomorrow. Everyone has their own problems, whether you're a student, working class, pastor, business person or politician.

"But as long as we keep believing and keep our faith, we will overcome and fly high like eagles. A lot of lives have been lost since March 2020."

Tanatswa, who is a Grade 10 pupil at Pro Arte Alphen Park in Pretoria, South Africa, said she wrote the song herself.

"Music is my passion and I started singing at a tender age, imitating some of the biggest stars on television," she said. "I love it and many people always ask how I balance music and schooling and I always say priorities come first and my father has been helping me.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I wrote the song years ago and was inspired by my own life and journey at the time. I was trying to inspire myself to live my life with a little more love in every way I could. I was waiting for the right time to release it."

Tanatswa said her role model was British singer Ella Mai from the popular talent show - The X Factor.

"I love Ella Mai and one thing I like about her is her vocal ability," she said. "It is my dream one day to take part at the world stage.

"I want to pay tribute to my parents, especially my father Conlious Mundoringisa who is now my manager. I come from a strong Christian background and we go to the Apostolic Faith Mission. I sometimes perfect my music in church, but now with the lockdown, I want to plan for a virtual show."