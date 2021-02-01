Somalia: At Least 9 Killed in Mogadishu Hotel Attack

At least 9 people have been killed and more than 10 others wounded after four Al-Shabaab fighters stormed Afrik hotel in Mogadishu's KM4 area police confirm.

The militants detonated a car bomb near the hotel and forced themselves inside the hotel.

Somali Police spokesman Sadik Adan Ali told journalists among those killed included 4 Turkish trained Somali troops and four militants who stormed the hotel.

"We have ended the deadly siege in the capital Mogadishu Sunday night, which left nine people dead and wounded more than ten others,"

The spokesman said casualties have been taken hospitals and the number may rise.

Among those killed also include well know retired former Somali military commander Mohamed Nur Galal.

General Galal was born near Elbuur, Galgaduud region. He joined the Somali police in 1957 after he finished his primary education.

He joined the army in 1960 during President Siad Barre.

Al-Shabab militants claimed responsibility for the Afrik hotel which in the recent weeks been hosting a series of conferences by members of the opposition and clan elders.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, has been waging a brutal insurgency in Somalia for more than a decade.

It has been pushed out of Mogadishu by government and African Union troops, but the group still carries out bombings and assassinations in the city.