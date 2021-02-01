Namibia: Top Players Withdraw From Hockey Squad

1 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

The national women's indoor hockey squad received a setback with the withdrawal of three top players ahead of their World Cup qualifier against South Africa and Zimbabwe in April.

Attacking midfielder Kiana Cormack, first choice goalkeeper Petro Stoffberg and u21 keeper Sonet Crous all withdrew from the squad over the past week after trial matches were held before the final squad will be announced.

National coach Erwin Handura confirmed the news after yesterday's final trial match.

Ï received an email from Kiana last week saying that she had withdrawn from the national indoor squad, as well as the senior and u21 outdoor squads due to personal reasons. Sonet also informed me that she was unavailable due to studies, while Petro said that she was not enjoying her hockey anymore."

Handura, however, said the withdrawals would not affect them much.

Ï'm happy with my squad and I think they will do very well against South Africa. It's a young team, but there is still a lot of experience in the squad in players like Maggy Mengo, Gillian Hermanus, Sunelle Ludwig and Dure Boshoff, while our number two keeper Berencia Diamond also has a lot of experience," he said.

"The juniors bring a lot of speed, skill and flair to the squad and I believe we have enough quality players to deal with South Africa. We have very good players in the squad and they have improved with each match, but we must just make sure that we are well prepared for them," he said.

The Indoor Afcon Qualifier is scheduled to take place in Durban from 15 to 18 April, but Handura said it might be postponed again.

"There is a possibility the tournament might be postponed to June, we are just waiting for an announcement from the Africa Hockey Federation, but if that happens it will give us more time to prepare.

The current national indoor squad consists of the following players:

Berencia Diamond, Magreth Mengo, Gillian Hermanus, Sunelle Ludwig, Caitlin Gillies, Dure Boshoff, Tara Myburgh, Kaela Schimming, Cele Wessels, Danja Meyer, Jivanka Kruger, Azaylee Philander, Jaime Gillies and Jahntwa Kruger.

