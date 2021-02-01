Egypt Succeeded in Organizing Handball Championship Despite Pandemic - PM

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Sunday hailed Egypt's success in hosting a well-organized IHF Men's World Championships while coronavirus restrictions are being imposed worldwide.

"We have passed a real test successfully," the prime mister told the closing ceremony of the 27th IHF Men's World Championship, hosted by the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall.

Addressing the ceremony, President of International Handball Federation Hassan Mostafa gave special gratitude to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. "He helped us greatly in every possible way."

He also thanked the Egyptian government, which accepted to organize this event in such circumstances.