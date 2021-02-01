Africa: Shoukry Discusses GERD, Next AU Summit With AUC Chief

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki probed here on Sunday ways to promote mutual cooperation

They also exchanged views on various issues of mutual concern, topped by the 34th AU Summit, slated for February 6-7, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the challenges facing the AU institutional reform process, said a statement by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

Shoukry stressed that Egypt is always willing to engage in serious and active negotiations to reach a binding deal on GERD filling and operation rules as soon as possible, to protect the water interests of all the countries involved, Hafez said.

The two officials also discussed the conflicts in some African states.

They asserted the need to offer the political and financial support necessary for implementing African solutions to African problems and applying the AU "Silencing the Guns" initiative, the spokesman added.

Applauding the commission's role in achieving continental economic integration, Shoukry touched upon Egypt's peacekeeping efforts in Africa and AU achievements under the chairmanship of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, especially the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The meeting also took up the latest developments in Somalia, the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.

Meanwhile, Fakih thanked Egypt for its contributions to African government's anti-COVID-19 efforts, the spokesman noted.