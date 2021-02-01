Africa: Shoukry Discusses GERD, Next AU Summit With AUC Chief

31 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki probed here on Sunday ways to promote mutual cooperation

They also exchanged views on various issues of mutual concern, topped by the 34th AU Summit, slated for February 6-7, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the challenges facing the AU institutional reform process, said a statement by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

Shoukry stressed that Egypt is always willing to engage in serious and active negotiations to reach a binding deal on GERD filling and operation rules as soon as possible, to protect the water interests of all the countries involved, Hafez said.

The two officials also discussed the conflicts in some African states.

They asserted the need to offer the political and financial support necessary for implementing African solutions to African problems and applying the AU "Silencing the Guns" initiative, the spokesman added.

Applauding the commission's role in achieving continental economic integration, Shoukry touched upon Egypt's peacekeeping efforts in Africa and AU achievements under the chairmanship of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, especially the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The meeting also took up the latest developments in Somalia, the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.

Meanwhile, Fakih thanked Egypt for its contributions to African government's anti-COVID-19 efforts, the spokesman noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.