Egypt: IHF Thanks Sisi for Successful Hosting of Handball World Championship

President of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Hassan Mostafa thanked Sunday President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the Egyptian government for their keen efforts to ensure a successful organization of the 27th Men's Handball World Championship.

Mostafa also extended his thanks to the Youth and Sports Ministry for the event success despite the difficult times the entire world is going through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament wrapped up on Sunday evening with title-holder Denmark clinching the title for the second time in a row, with a score of 26:24 against Sweden.

Egypt hosted the global event, the first IHF World Championship played with 32 teams, between January 13-31 at four venues including, Cairo Stadium Sports Hall, New Capital Sports Hall, Dr. Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall (formerly 6th of October) and Borg Al Arab Sports Hall.

The final game took place at Cairo Stadium Sports Hall.