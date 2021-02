President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed Sunday the need to possess scientific and technological capabilities for manufacturing plasma derivatives.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli, Health Minister Hala Zayed, presidential adviser for health affairs Mohamed Awad, along with other officials.

The move aims at producing the plasma derivatives-based medicines by using the state-of-the-art technologies, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.