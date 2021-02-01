Egypt, GE Discuss Coop. Between Public, Private Sectors in Healthcare

31 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat held a meeting Sunday with senior General Electric (GE) officials to discuss ways of boosting cooperation between the public and private sectors in the field of healthcare.

The meeting was attended by CEO of GE Healthcare for Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa Catherine Estrampes and General Manager of GE Healthcare for the Middle East, North East Africa, Turkey and Central Asia Nael Dabbagh.

The meeting also tackled the economic empowerment of women in the field of healthcare as part of a government plan to continue development efforts and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mashat said the ministry is working on boosting cooperation between Egypt and regional and international institutions to achieve Egypt's 2030 Vision.

She added that the ministry will strive to develop the healthcare system in coordination with the Ministry of Health, as well as multilateral and bilateral development partners.

An agreement was inked last year with the World Bank to offer 400 million dollars to carry out the comprehensive health insurance project, in addition to another 77 million dollars to develop the health sector, the minister noted.

