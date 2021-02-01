Egypt: Prime Minister Attends Final of World Handball Championship

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Sunday attended the final game of the 27th IHF Men's World Championship, hosted by the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall.

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi and President of International Handball Federation Hassan Mostafa also were present at the game.

Meanwhile, For the second time on the trot, Denmark won the IHF World Men's Handball Championship, and their second ever with a score of 26:24 against Swede.

The Danes did it in style too, dispatching an unbeaten side in Egypt 2021 - Sweden - all while winning their ninth game in a row, extending an unbeaten World Championship record that has stood since losing against Hungary in the 2017 edition. The loss had meaning for the Swedes as well - the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall was the hall they last won a world title on back in 1999.

The game got off to a fiery start in an end-to-end encounter that by the midway point of the first period, both sides were locked in a 6:6 draw with several missed chances and saves at both ends.

The gap widened for the first time on 17 minutes, when Denmark broke away with two consecutive goals to go 8:6 ahead. The Swedes eventually drew level on 23 minutes when the score became 10:10, shortly before the Swedes got in front for the first time a minute later.

The period saw several disciplinary issues taking hold as there were six two minute suspensions split equally, as well as four yellow cards. The period ended 13:13 though.

The two sides spent much of the second period locked in a draw, with Denmark regularly going in front and Sweden playing catch up, with both sides scoring then conceding.

The Danes took the lead for the last and lasting time 16 minutes into the second period, fuelled on by Landin's inconceivable saves and clinical efficiency upfront that at one time took them three goals ahead.