Africa: Sisi Says Egypt Spares No Effort to Support African Countries

31 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Sunday that Egypt spares no effort to support African countries to achieve development.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting on Sunday with Head of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of African issues, amid the current preparations for holding the next African summit scheduled to be held in February, the spokesman added.

President Sisi told Faki that the process of development in Africa can be attained through consolidating stability and establishing an integrated basic infrastructure linking all geographical regions of the African continent, which in turn could contribute to bringing about the desired goal of Africa's economic integration, the spokesman noted.

On his part, Faki hailed Egypt's key role under President Sisi in boosting joint African action and strengthening development efforts in Africa, as well as preserving regional security and political stability, the spokesman said.

They also reviewed the developments of a number of African political issues and underway efforts to settle some African conflicts, notably the situation in the Horn of Africa and the Libyan file.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue, President Sisi renewed Cairo's firm position on reaching a legally binding agreement between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia on the filling and operating of the $4.8 billion near-complete mega dam, while rejecting any action that could harm Egypt's water rights.

Faki said he highly values Egypt's efforts within the GERD negotiations, with the aim of finding a solution to the issue, calling for continuing intense coordination among the three countries to reach a just and balanced deal.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.