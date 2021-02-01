Africa: Sisi Says Egypt Spares No Effort to Support African Countries

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Sunday that Egypt spares no effort to support African countries to achieve development.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting on Sunday with Head of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of African issues, amid the current preparations for holding the next African summit scheduled to be held in February, the spokesman added.

President Sisi told Faki that the process of development in Africa can be attained through consolidating stability and establishing an integrated basic infrastructure linking all geographical regions of the African continent, which in turn could contribute to bringing about the desired goal of Africa's economic integration, the spokesman noted.

On his part, Faki hailed Egypt's key role under President Sisi in boosting joint African action and strengthening development efforts in Africa, as well as preserving regional security and political stability, the spokesman said.

They also reviewed the developments of a number of African political issues and underway efforts to settle some African conflicts, notably the situation in the Horn of Africa and the Libyan file.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue, President Sisi renewed Cairo's firm position on reaching a legally binding agreement between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia on the filling and operating of the $4.8 billion near-complete mega dam, while rejecting any action that could harm Egypt's water rights.

Faki said he highly values Egypt's efforts within the GERD negotiations, with the aim of finding a solution to the issue, calling for continuing intense coordination among the three countries to reach a just and balanced deal.