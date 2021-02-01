Egypt: PM Reviews Progress Made in Slums File, Old Cairo Development

31 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Sunday met with Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal and senior officials of bodies concerned to follow up progress made in providing new housing units for slum residents and putting into force a plan to develop the Old Cairo.

During the meeting, Madbouli said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi his issued firm directives regarding Cairo development projects.

The premier urged a clear plan to be developed for moving slums residents to their newly-built units, as well as demolishing slum areas.

The meeting also reviewed plans of the proposed urban rehabilitation for the area of Al-Hakim Bi-Amr Allah mosque in Cairo.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

