Zimbabwe: English Side Derby County Make Offer for Marshall Munetsi

WARRIORS star Marshall Munetsi could become the latest Zimbabwean footballer to make a big move to England following reports the English championship side Derby County have submitted a late bid to French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims for the talented midfielder.

The 24-year-old former Orlando Pirates utility player has been enjoying a solid second season at French topflight side Stade de Reims, where he has established himself a regular for David Guion's side.

The United Kingdom-based publication the Derby Telegraph, citing reports from the French media on Sunday reported that Munetsi is on Derby County's radar with the Wayne Rooney-coached wanting the versatile Zimbabwean on loan before Monday's transfer deadline.

"Derby County have made an offer to take Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi on loan. That's according to RMC Sport, via Get Football News France, who claim the Ligue 1 side have received a proposal from the Rams," read the report.

"They say Reims are open to the possibility of the 24-year-old moving on loan with an option to buy - but time is ticking on any deal with the transfer window set to shut at 11pm on Monday night. He started out at F.C. Cape Town in 2015 where he was described as 'in the mould of a typical Yaya Touré,'" read part of the article.

Rooney also confirmed on Saturday that he is looking to bolster his attacking options before the end of the transfer window and revealing that that there will be players arriving at the club before the window shuts on Monday night.

"There will be players coming in in the next 48 hours," he said after the Rams 1-0 victory over Bristol City at Pride Park Stadium.

According to reports from France, Munetsi was also on Premier League side West Bromwich Albion's shortlist earlier on during this January window while Sheffield United have also recently made an inquiry.

Munetsi joined Stade de Reims in January 2019 and took a while to establish himself in the first team but worked his way into Guion's thinking.

He has been praised for setting up a foundation to pay school fees for children in the country.

He started out at South African First Division side F.C. Cape Town in 2015 where he was described as 'in the mould of a typical Yaya Touré'. He has also played for Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates before moving to France.