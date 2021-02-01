Malawi: 3 Lower Shire Constituencies Could Go for By-Elections - Court to Rule On Election Case

1 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

The High Court in Blantyre is on Tuesday set to rule in a case in which three Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidates in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts are challenging results of the May 21 2019 parliamentary elections.

Kafandikhale Mandevana of Nsanje Central, Enoch Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Foster Thipiwa (Chikwawa East) challenged in court results of the parliamentary elections.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC ) declared Francis Kasaila of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Nsanje Central, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje of Nsanje North (DPP) and Sam Khumbayiwa of United Democratic Front (UDF) in Chikwawa East winners.

Lawyer Dalitso Mataka, representing MEC, asked the court to dismiss the case, saying the three petitioners did not have sufficient evidence and that they sued a wrong party as all the polling materials are with the Clerk of Parliament.

But Judge Sylvester Kalembera dismissed the application and allowed the case to proceed and ordered that the electoral commission to produce all the documents it used in the polls for the three constituencies.

The original result sheets for all the polling centres in all the three constituencies involved, duly signed by the respondents' agents and agents of the candidates and or political parties, including those of the petitioners were tendered in court as part of the objective material evidence.

The court also looked at poriginal tally sheets, counterfoils, log books and register of voters ticked.

